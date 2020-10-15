Snapchat now lets iOS users add song clips from a curated catalog of music to their Snaps and Stories — Snapchat today is launching a new feature called Sounds — which, taking a page from TikTok, lets app users add song clips to their Snaps and Stories. Currently, though, it’s available only in the app for Apple’s iOS.
Google says Duplex has completed 1M+ bookings, from restaurant reservations to movie tickets, since launch and is piloting shopping and food ordering tasks (Sarah Perez/)
Snapchat now lets iOS users add song clips from a curated catalog of music to their Snaps and Stories — Snapchat today is launching a new feature called Sounds — which, taking a page from TikTok, lets app users add song clips to their Snaps and Stories. Currently, though, it’s available only in the app for Apple’s iOS.