Google says Duplex has completed 1M+ bookings, from restaurant reservations to movie tickets, since launch and is piloting shopping and food ordering tasks (Sarah Perez/)

Snapchat now lets iOS users add song clips from a curated catalog of music to their Snaps and Stories  —  Snapchat today is launching a new feature called Sounds — which, taking a page from TikTok, lets app users add song clips to their Snaps and Stories.  Currently, though, it’s available only in the app for Apple’s iOS.

