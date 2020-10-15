Gippy Grewal and Neeru Bajwa reunite again for ‘Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi’

Punjabi superstars Gippy Grewal and Neeru Bajwa first teamed up in 2000 with films like Mel Karade Rabba and Jihne Mera Dil Lutteya. However, the two didn’t work together after that. But come 2020 and the two have signed on two projects back-to-back.

The two had signed Paani Ch Madhaan earlier. Now Gippy Grewal has announced his new film titled Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi co-starring Neeru Bajwa again. A fun and colourful poster was launched by the actor on his social media. The movie will be directed by Maneesh Bhatt. The film will release in 2021. But the actor will finish shooting Paani Ch Madhaani first.

Neeru Bajwa lives in Canada. She recently became a mother once again, this time to twin-girls. Gippy Grewal spent time with his family in the lockdown. Apart from these two projects with Neeru Bajwa, he has two more film for 2021 – Manje Bistre 3 and Maa.