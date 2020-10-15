Gazelle.ai Makes List of Fastest-Growing Startups

Article content continued

Since launching, Gazelle.ai’s President, Steven Jast, was named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist for 2019, the platform has a 4.7/5 average user review on G2 and was nominated as AI company of the year by the Digital Finance Institute. Learn more by visiting www.gazelle.ai or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/gazelle-ai-company.

About Gazelle.ai

Launched in 2017, Gazelle.ai is a one-of-a-kind business intelligence platform deploying proprietary artificial intelligence to forecast a company’s likelihood to expand. Gazelle.ai grew out of our desire to enhance the methods used by Business Development professionals to identify the most coveted prospects and leads: growth companies around the world in targeted industries. Growth companies are incredibly important to business development professionals because they are the most prolific buyers of goods and services.

ABOUT THE GROWTH LIST

For over 30 years, the Growth List ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) has been Canada’s most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Originally developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth List print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the December issue of Maclean’s magazine) and online at GrowthList.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth List ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth, and the Startup List ranks Canadian new growth companies on two-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit GrowthList.ca.

ABOUT CANADIAN BUSINESS

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving business publication in the country. It has fuelled the success of Canada’s business elite and, through the Growth List ranking, celebrates leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

