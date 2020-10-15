Home Business France’s new COVID-19 cases set new 24-hour record, above 30,000 By

Matilda Coleman
PARIS () – French health authorities on Thursday reported the number of new daily coronavirus infections jumped above 30,000 for the first time since the start of the epidemic.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered a nightly curfew in Paris and eight other big cities where the coronavirus is rampant.

There were a total of 30,621 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up on Wednesday’s 22,591, while hospitalisations and deaths linked to the disease also rose.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 88 to 33,125, versus 104 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of cases now totals 809,684.

Patients in Intensive Care Units (ICU) now total 1,750, an increase of 77 in 24 hours.

