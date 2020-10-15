FOSSA, which helps companies manage open source code use at scale, has raised $23.2M Series B led by Bain, Canvas, and Costanoa, bringing total raised to $35M (Paul Gillin/SiliconANGLE)

Paul Gillin / SiliconANGLE:
FOSSA, which helps companies manage open source code use at scale, has raised $23.2M Series B led by Bain, Canvas, and Costanoa, bringing total raised to $35M — If your organization develops software, you’re probably using a lot of open-source code — whether you know it or not.
