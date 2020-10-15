Former AC/DC Bassist Paul Matters Passes Away

Twitter

The musician who once played bass for the ‘High Voltage’ band has passed away, years after living a reclusive life following his departure from the Aussie group.

Former AC/DC bassist Paul Matters has died.

The musician joined the band in 1975 during the recording of the group’s debut album, “High Voltage” – however, he was axed just weeks later and replaced by Mark Evans, who remained for two years.

While he performed live with AC/DC on a national tour promoting “High Voltage”, Matters quit music after his departure from the group.

News of his passing was revealed by his friend Rod Wescombe as well as AC/DC biographer Jesse Fink, author of the book “Bon: The Last Highway“.

In a moving post, Wescombe wrote, “Shocked and sad to hear of the passing of Paul Matters. I first met Paul in 1973 when he was playing bass in ‘Armageddon’ at a gig in Hamilton, Newcastle N.S.W.”

“When I was living in Toronto he would drop into the house in the late hours to party and he loved to party,” he continued. “In late ’75 after he departed AC/DC we played together in a one off band called ‘Miss Australia Band’ at a gig on a ferry on Lake Macquarie.”

Recalling Matters could “always make me laugh when he was in the mood,” Wescombe concluded, “From all reports he lived a reclusive life in his later years and his early rock n’ roll life style led to ailing health. He will be missed by all who knew him.”

Meanwhile, Fink tweeted simply, “Another former AC/DC musician has died: bassist Paul Matters. RIP, mate #acdc.”