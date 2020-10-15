Falcons shut down facilities after staffer tests positive

Just when the NFL thought it was out of the COVID-19 mess, it pulls them back in. The Atlanta Falcons have become the latest team to shut down facilities after reporting a member of the team’s personnel, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Falcons are already having a nightmare season, but even going 0-5 and firing your head coach does not compare to facing the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak. The Falcons are scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday but at this point, the status of the game is certainly in question. Fortunately, it is not a player who tested positive, so the team may be able to avoid any major scheduling changes.