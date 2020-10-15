Home Technology Facebook let a group of Ukrainian operatives, including one sanctioned by US...

Facebook let a group of Ukrainian operatives, including one sanctioned by US Treasury, spread conspiracy theories about the Biden family for more than a year (Christopher Miller/BuzzFeed News)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Christopher Miller / BuzzFeed News:

Facebook let a group of Ukrainian operatives, including one sanctioned by US Treasury, spread conspiracy theories about the Biden family for more than a year  —  Facebook may have throttled the reach of the New York Post story.  But these men are celebrating all the same.  —  Copy

RELATED ARTICLES

©