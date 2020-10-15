Dylan O’Brien Reveals the Impact of His Maze Runner Injury

Four years after Dylan O’Brien was injured during a stunt gone wrong on the set of his film Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the actor has spoken out about the way the scary accident has affected his life and work.

Dylan suffered a “concussion, facial fracture and lacerations” after the motorcycle he was driving fell into a slide, according to a report from WorkSafeBC. Production was delayed on the film until he recovered.

In an interview with Variety, the star, who will next appear in adventure film Love and Monsters, shared that the situation has made him much more cautious when agreeing to do action scenes.

The Teen Wolf star explained, “Whenever I’m putting on a rig, I’m vetting every piece of that rig and much more.”

The traumatic event took an emotional toll as well.

“Even to this day, if I’m on set and I’m doing a stunt, if I’m in a rig, if there’s some action going on, I am slightly irritable,” the actor told Variety. “There is a degree of anxiety in me that I don’t think there’s ever not going to be.”