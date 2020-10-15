Dubai launches new program to attract remote workers By

Matilda Coleman
© . General view of Business Bay area, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai

CAIRO () – Dubai has launched a new programme that enables overseas remote-working professionals and their families to live in Dubai while continuing to serve their employers abroad, state news agency WAM said on Wednesday.

Residence for foreigners in Dubai has thus far been mainly linked to employment in the region, with workers sponsoring families.

“The program allows people to use all services related to residency and work in Dubai, which include but are not limited to communications, opening bank accounts, education and others”, the statement read.

