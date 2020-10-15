Donald Trump ‘Favors’ Ivanka Over Wife Melania, According to Claudia Jordan

WENN/Michael Carpenter/Instar

During her new podcast interview, the ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ alum also accuses POTUS of neglecting his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump, saying that ‘he doesn’t give her as much attention.’

Claudia Jordan made bombshell claims in a new interview. The 47-year-old, who competed in seasons two and six of “The Celebrity Apprentice“, said that President Donald Trump is judging people, including his own family members, by looks and weight.

During her appearance on “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast on Tuesday, October 13, Claudia alluded that POTUS loves his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump more than “his own wife.” While Donald didn’t mention which wife she’s referring to, she worked with Donald when he’s already married to his current wife Melania Trump.

“He favors Ivanka over his own wife, like come on,” the TV personality said in the episode. “He loves Ivanka. I think he’s okay with [Donald] Trump Jr. And Eric [Trump] is just like, whatever. The afterthought, but he’s the ugliest. So I think Trump judges people by looks, weight.”

Claudia went on to say, “He made comments to me when I was doing ‘Celebrity Apprentice’. Like I know he values people based on those types of things. And I know that sounds like a f****d up thing for me to say, but it’s true. He does. He values people based on how thin they are, how attractive they are, if they’re rich.”

Later in the episode, she accused Donald of neglecting his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump. “We did a photo shoot and you know, Marla and Tiffany are totally fine and sweet,” Claudia recalled. “I think Tiffany is the most neglected of all the daughters. I kind of feel like he doesn’t give her as much attention. Now, a little bit more, but I feel like at the time she wasn’t getting that and I really thought she was a sweetheart and Marla, she’s very sweet.”

That aside, Melania recently revealed that her and Donald’s youngest son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, along with his parents, but experienced no symptoms. “Naturally my mind went immediately to our son,” she wrote. “To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think ‘what about tomorrow or the next day?’ My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive.”

Fortunately, the 14-year-old quickly recovered as FLOTUS shared, “Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative.”