Donald Trump and Joe Biden hold competing town hall events

President Donald Trump and his Democrat challenger Joe Biden held the first virtual town hall debates in US election history.

Mr Trump and former vice president Joe Biden spoke in competing town halls on Thursday (US ), the same day both presidential candidates were originally scheduled to debate.

The second presidential debate was cancelled after Mr Trump objected to the virtual format announced by the Commission on Presidential Debates put forward after Mr Trump’s positive coronavirus diagnosis.

President Donald Trump during his town hall in Miami. (AP)

Mr Trump was asked by NBC moderator Samantha Guthrie about his decision not to wear a mask at many events at the start of his town hall in Miami.

“I’m the president, I can’t be locked away in a basement,” he said.

He was also asked about whether he was tested before the first presidential debate.

“I probably did, and I took a test the day before,” he said.

Mr Biden told his virtual town hall in Philadelphia, broadcast by the ABC network, that he doesn’t trust Donald Trump’s promise of a coronavirus vaccine being available soon.

The Democratic nominee said what Mr Trump says about vaccine candidates is “crazy stuff”.

Former vice president Joe Biden spoke at a virtual town hall in Philadelphia. (AP)

But Mr Biden said that he would take a vaccine if public health experts endorsed it, and he said he would encourage every American to do so.

Mr Biden also stressed that the usage of masks would be key to enabling the economy to remain open.

“You don’t have to lock down if you’re wearing a mask,” Mr Biden said.