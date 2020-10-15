Dispatcher for Lincoln Police charged with child pornography

Federal investigators arrested a dispatcher for the Lincoln Police Department on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.

Spencer Hughes, a 38-year-old from Randolph, was arrested early Tuesday morning after a search was executed at his home. Lelling’s office announced the arrest Wednesday. Investigators found a hard drive on his kitchen table with several pornographic images and videos of a girl who appeared to be 10 or 11 years old.

The Lincoln Police Department has placed Hughes on administrative leave without pay, according to a statement from chief of police A. Kevin Kennedy Wednesday. He wrote that the town will conduct its own investigation and act accordingly.

The sentence for receiving child pornography is between five to 20 years in prison, and the charge for possession comes with up to 20 years. Both charges include a potential fine of up to $250,000 and at least five years of supervised release.