Diddy Gives Up on Black Women Following Multiple Messy Breakups

The hip-hop mogul is reportedly now dating Australian white model Tina Louise, who used to have fling with Brian Austin Green, as they were recently pictured getting hot and heavy during a beach date in Malibu.

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is reportedly dating a white model Tina Louise (II) and it seems like he will be dating white women from now on. According to a new report, the music mogul has given up on dating black women because of unpleasant past experience.

states that Diddy has taken to dating white women exclusively. A source, who claims to be close to the hip-hop star, says that Diddy is “looking to try something new – like dating white girls.” The source adds that Diddy makes the decision because he has a series of messy breakups with black women, including Steve Harvey‘s daughter Lori Harvey.

Diddy sparked dating rumors with Tina after they were spotted getting hot and heavy during a beach date in Malibu earlier this week. On Tuesday, October 13, the alleged lovebirds were photographed getting cozy while rolling around on the sand.

The Australian model was seen passionately kissing Diddy who was lying on a white towel with black stripes. Meanwhile, the tattoo-clad beauty, who donned a barely-there white bikini, was on her all four.

They seemed to have a lot of fun together, flashing smiles while strolling along the shoreline. At one point, Tina was seen entertaining Diddy by dancing and twirling her body in front of him. The hip-hop mogul, who carried a drink in his hand, appeared to be in the same mood as he was seen moving his body along with Tina.

Prior to this, Tina was romantically linked to Megan Fox‘s ex Brian Austin Green. However, the 39-year-old model and the 47-year-old “Beverly Hills, 90210” star called it quits less than a month after they were seen together in Los Angeles. “Tina and Brian are taking a step back from their relationship,” a source spilled to Us Weekly in July. “Being compared to Megan Fox, every man’s fantasy, is very hard.”