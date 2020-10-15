Diane Francis: Canada’s embarrassing money laundering problem

Article content continued

The ruling opened the floodgates because Canada’s lawyers are above the law compared to other self-regulating professionals such as bankers, accountants, doctors, nurses, social workers and teachers, all of whom are legally required to report abuse or criminality.

In 2019, Canada was embarrassingly outed again by the U.S. State Department, which described Canada as a major global money laundering problem, alongside Afghanistan, the British Virgin Islands, China, Macau and Colombia. On the heels of that, the Liberal budget said the government would spend $200 million to create a special police task force over five years. But nothing has changed so far.

No one knows the true extent of the illicit money flow, but in 2018, a study out of British Columbia estimated that the total is around $50 billion a year, while Kevin Comeau, a lawyer who works with Transparency International, estimated the total was at least double, or $100 billion annually.

Anecdotally, the evidence is everywhere. Condo towers sprout up in Canadian cities that are built or bought by shadowy corporations from China, Kazakhstan or Iran. This “hot money” has single-handedly driven up the cost of housing, mortgages and rents for ordinary Canadians to a level that’s above what most Americans pay.

By contrast, foreign buyers in the United States are denied mortgages and are heavily scrutinized under the Patriot Act. In hot markets like New York and Miami, condo builders must disclose their buyers to officials. This repels bad actors.