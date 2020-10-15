Home Entertainment Dev Patel Starring As Banerjee In Chippendales Biopic

Dev Patel Starring As Banerjee In Chippendales Biopic

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 1 minute ago. Posted 8 minutes ago

CAST DEV PATEL IN ALL THE THINGS!

This year has been, pardon my French, a shitshow. But with every dark cloud comes a silver lining, and 2020’s silver lining comes in the form of Mr. Dev Patel.

This fine gentleman will star in a biopic about the Chippendales founder turned murderer, Somen “Steve” Banerjee.


John Phillips / Getty Images

Deadline also announced that I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie is attached to direct this film.

Yes. THOSE Chippendales.


Warner Bros.

Magic Mike was loosely based on Chippendales.

Before we get TOO excited — remember, he was also a murderer — Banerjee himself wasn’t a stripper, so not sure how much of, ahem, Dev Patel we’re gonna see.


Fox Searchlight

Here’s hoping the director takes some creative license…

Still, the Patel-Hive is over the moon with this news and flooded to Twitter to express their excitement!

If Dev Patel murders me in his strip club, DO NOT PROSECUTE HIM because HE caught ME slipping. That is on ME https://t.co/2pN1QAXQiq

Apologies in advance but the Dev Patel Chippendales movie is all I will be talking about for the foreseeable future

I would spend $15 to watch Dev Pattel pick out wall colors for his bathroom. I’m sure as shit following him to an 80’s male strip club murder saga #chippendales https://t.co/Sk2ZVGajq4

No news on the release date or other cast members, but you better believe I will be waiting with bated breath!

