Demi Lovato Snuggling Up to Bella Thorne’s Ex Mod Sun After Max Ehrich Split

Instagram

The ‘Commander in Chief’ singer and the ‘Runaway’ rapper appear to have a blast when they’re spotted in the back seat of a SUV during a ride around Los Angeles.

–

Demi Lovato may have found comfort in another guy following her split from Max Ehrich which has turned ugly. The 28-year-old singer/actress has been spotted cozying up to Mod Sun during a car ride in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, October 14, photos surfaced of the “Anyone” songstress snuggling up to the 33-year-old rapper in the back seat of a black SUV. The former Disney star could be seen laughing carelessly as the two looked out the opened window. They were also pictured leaning into each other as they talked in the car.

Demi Lovato snuggled up to Mod Sun during a fun car ride.

The twosome was said making a quick stop at In-N-Out Burger for a bite. Demi was wearing a yellow T-shirt with a blue tie-dye tracksuit and black sandals for the outing, while Mod, who used to date Demi’s friend Bella Thorne, wore a pair of pink shorts with a matching sweater and white sneakers.

A source, however, tells E! News that Demi and Mod are just friends. “She has been trying to surround herself with good company to occupy her time and keep her mind off of the Max drama,” the so-called insider says. “She isn’t looking to date right now and is still healing.”

The source notes that Demi and Mod, who have known each other for a while, are “just hanging out for now” and she “isn’t looking for anything serious.” The source adds, “Demi is a free spirit and loves going with the flow.”

Demi’s outing with Mod comes just weeks after it was reported that she had called off her engagement to Max, whom she started dating since earlier this year. “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” a source told PEOPLE in September. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

Responding to the breakup reports, Max later claimed that he was blindsided by the split and only found out about the decision when the news broke online. “Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “While your (sic) in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people. God Bless.”

Max was later attacked by Demi’s fans, who claimed that he took advantage of her fame. The “Under the Dome” alum later pleaded with Demi’s fans to stop bullying him. “We’re both anti-bullying people so people should stop bullying,” he told TMZ. “What people think it’s about – it has nothing to do with anything.”

Calling the rumors “ridiculous,” he said, “People shouldn’t believe what they’re reading.” He also requested everyone leave them alone, as he’s planning to “let her be.” He added, “[We have to] do whatever’s the healthiest and safest for both of us.”

Max himself recently sparked dating rumors with singer Sonika Vaid following their night out on Tuesday, but the “American Idol” alum said they are simply friends now. “I met Max recently at dinner with mutual friends. It was a fun night and we all got to hang out and head to the studio together,” she told E! News. “We’ve just been hanging out since and having fun.”