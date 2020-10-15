Demi Lovato Applauds Taylor Swift for Being Politically Active Despite Controversy

Instagram

The ‘Commander in Chief’ singer defends her new political song while praising fellow young singer for standing up for what she believes is right despite backlash.

Demi Lovato has opened up about celebrities sharing their political views after debuting her anti-Trump song “Commander in Chief”.

The singer teamed up with Billie Eilish‘s producer brother, Finneas, to record the hard-hitting song, which prompted an intense response on Instagram, with some fans slamming the star and suggesting her political stance could “ruin” her career.

However, after insisting she doesn’t care if that’s the case, Demi compared the backlash to that directed at her pop peer Taylor Swift in a new interview with CNN.

“You’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t,” explained the 28-year-old. “You can list Taylor Swift as a perfect example of that exact saying.”

“For years she got trashed because she wasn’t taking a stance and wasn’t standing up for these rights and she kind of took a back seat. Now she’s become very political and there are people that are unhappy with that too.”

She added, “It’s just, like, you have to live what feels authentic to you. To me, that’s using my platform to speak out about the things that I see that are wrong.”

“ME!” star Taylor has become one of the most vocal political activists in music, attacking current U.S. leader Donald Trump and his policies, defending LGBTQ+ rights and calling for the removal of statues honouring slave owners and racists in her adopted Nashville, Tennessee.