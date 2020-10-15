Daimler posts forecast-beating third-quarter results as recovery takes hold By

© . The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin,
FRANKFURT () – Carmaker Daimler (DE:) on Thursday posted forecast-beating third-quarter results, citing a faster than expected market recovery and strong business in September.
Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax reached 3.07 billion euros ($3.59 billion), Daimler said, beating the 2.14 billion Refinitiv forecast.
