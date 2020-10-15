Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Many Fearlessly Extreme Star Cameos

No matter how famous they are, big celebrities are usually pretty nice when they’re going about their daily lives. Unless they’re dealing with Larry David, of course.

Over the course of 20 years and 10 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm, stars have flocked to play extreme versions of themselves, from the exacting and obnoxious to the smug and fairly loathsome, on the Emmy-winning series—all in service of those cringe-worthy moments that are Curb‘s bread and butter.

The heavily improvised show follows “Larry David” on his adventures traversing the wilds of upscale Los Angeles (and, in season eight, New York), never failing to add another grievance to his ever-lengthening list. No matter how routine the interaction, be it with a waiter or A-list actor, a friend or complete stranger, the situation inevitably devolves into a battle of wills over something ridiculous, albeit a battle that the sporadically righteous Larry will fight tooth and nail to win.

Rarely does that happen, but since he’s the extremely wealthy creator of Seinfeld, you never have to waste time wondering whether things are going to turn out all right for him, allowing for more time to luxuriate in the frequently hilarious awkwardness.