Crypto.com slashes staking rewards as user numbers top 5 million By Cointelegraph

Crypto.com slashes staking rewards as user numbers top 5 million
Prominent crypto exchange and debit-card provider, Crypto.com, has surpassed five million users for the first time. The milestone comes only three months after the platform first exceeded three million users.
Crypto.com has seen accelerated growth since the platform hit one million users in Sep 2019 and tripled its user base over the following nine months.
