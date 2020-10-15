Craig Lowndes involved in frightening car fire during practice session

Supercars legend Craig Lowndes has been given an almighty scare during the Bathurst 1000 practice session on Thursday after his car caught fire.

The 46-year-old’s Red Bull Holden initially began to smoke as he approached a straight before fire started to take over, with fire extinguishers eventually used to put out the blaze.

Lowndes revealed that he smelled oil while he was driving, but thought it was from a rival driver, before realising it was his car that was in trouble.

“Just as I was coming down the straight I just started to smell a bit of oil,” he told Fox Sports.

“I couldn’t see any smoke and there was nothing in the cabin, so I didn’t know if there was a car in front of me that was oiling.

Craig Lowndes (Getty)

“I didn’t realise it was us until I got that late call to come in so it was a bit of a shame.

“I was on fire! Once the extinguisher gas comes into the cabin, you want to get out because you don’t want to be breathing that.”

Despite the unfortunate incident, the seven-time Bathurst 1000 champion said he was impressed by the performance of his car during the session.

“It’s just a shame because the car was actually feeling okay,” he said.

“We had a bit of a push and across the top of the mountain the car was quite well balanced so hopefully we fix this up and get it going.”

Lowndes is the co-driver of Jamie Whincup, with the champion pair among the favourites to win the great race.

Lowndes’ fiery finish wasn’t the only drama in today’s first practice session, with two of the other top cars in the race colliding at Forrest’s Corner.

Ford’s Tim Slade, the co-driver of superstar Kiwi Scott McLaughlin made an error around the corner and hit Holden star Shane van Gisbergen, with the bump causing Slade to spin.

Both cars went to the pits without any major damage done.

“I just said sorry to the guys, I literally just jumped in the car and we obviously haven’t done any real miles this year, so everything feels very foreign,” Slade told the Supercars broadcast.

“Jumped in and I wasn’t even looking in the rear view mirror, so my bad. Luckily there was no damage and we managed to press on and get some laps in at the end of the session.”

Slade spins after bumping van Gisbergen