Could Nick Saban still coach Alabama on Saturday?

It’s widely presumed that Nick Saban won’t be permitted to lead in-person for Saturday’s game against the Georgia Bulldogs after the Crimson Tide head coach, along with Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, confirmed on Wednesday that they tested positive for COVID-19.

To steal from beloved college football personality Lee Corso: Not so fast, my friend.

As Nick Kosko noted for 247Sports, ESPN’s Heather Dinich explained during a segment on “College Football Live” that Saban, who turns 69 years old on Oct. 31, could be on the sideline when his No. 2 Crimson Tide face the No. 3 Bulldogs.

“As I’m sitting here right now, I got confirmation from the SEC office that if Nick Saban or anyone else for that matter were to get three straight negative PCR tests and remain asymptomatic, they could leave isolation and rejoin the team,” Dinich said.

“It’s important to note that Nick Saban is asymptomatic. He’s continuing to be tested daily. If he gets three negative tests, you could see him on the sideline against Georgia, which as of now, remains on.”

University of Alabama team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson confirmed on Thursday that Saban remains asymptomatic and continues to undergo daily testing in the hopes that he can coach on Saturday night. As of Thursday evening, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is running practice sessions and is expected to serve as interim coach if Saban has to watch the Georgia game from home.

Saban is conducting virtual meetings and watching practices via Zoom until he’s cleared to return to work.