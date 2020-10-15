Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

Trouble on both sides of the Atlantic

From Milwaukee to Moscow, from Boston to Barcelona, startling fall surges in coronavirus cases are quickly filling hospital beds, threatening fresh lockdowns in Europe and the United States and potentially setting the stage for wintertime peaks.

In the U.S., new cases are rising in 39 states, and the country is registering its highest curve of new cases since August. Hot spots are cropping up in the Northeast, which is starting to backslide after months of progress, and uncontrolled outbreaks in the Northern Plains and the Mountain West are straining hospitals.

Even with testing still insufficient in much of the country, 16 states added more new cases last week than they had in any other weeklong stretch of the pandemic. North Dakota and South Dakota are reporting more new cases per capita than any other states to date.

Across the country, 36,051 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Tuesday evening, a higher number than at any since Aug. 29, according to the Covid Tracking Project.