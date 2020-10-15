College football Week 7: Picks and preview

Another week filled with more postponements due to COVID-19, including two games in the SEC. Plus, one of the nation’s top coaches has contracted the virus. This all adds to the intrigue for this weekend’s action.
Here are our previews and predictions (spreads courtesy of BetOnline.ag) of those games for Friday and Saturday featuring teams from The Associated Press Top 25 and other interesting matchups around the country. All times Eastern.
No. 17 SMU (4-0) at Tulane (2-2), Friday, 6 p.m., ESPN
The Mustangs have had a couple of weeks off after beating then-No. 25 Memphis to stay undefeated. Behind quarterback Shane Buechele (1,326 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, two interceptions, SMU has scored at least 30 points in every 2020 contest. This will be just the second home game for Tulane, which allowed 49 points in an 18-point loss to Houston last weekend.
Prediction: SMU (-6)
No. 14 BYU (4-0) at Houston (1-0), Friday, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
BYU is making the most of its condensed schedule and doing it with success on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Zach Wilson is a remarkable 82 of 101 throwing the football, with eight touchdowns and a single interception. Defensively, the Cougars have yielded 44 points on the season. Houston, meanwhile, finally started its season with a 49-31 win over Tulane last weekend. However, Houston is dealing with a number of players potentially out for this contest, although those absences don’t appear to be COVID-19 related.
Prediction: BYU (-5)
No. 1 Clemson (4-0) at Georgia Tech (2-2), Saturday, Noon, ABC
This seems like a case of business as usual for the Tigers this weekend. Clemson has scored at least 41 points in three straight contests and has not allowed more than 23 in any game so far. That probably does not bode well for Georgia Tech, which still should have some momentum following a 46-27 win over Louisville to avoid a third consecutive defeat last week.
Prediction: Clemson (-27)
Pittsburgh (3-2) at No. 13 Miami, Fla. (3-1), Saturday, Noon, ACC Network
The Hurricanes must rebound from their first loss (to Clemson). Now, it’s time to see what they are made of and if they can avoid heading in the wrong direction. Miami is allowing an average of 420.3 yards but might catch a break this weekend if hobbled Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett (1,389 passing yards) is unable to play. The Panthers are looking to avoid a third straight defeat.
Prediction: Miami (-14)
No. 15 Auburn (2-1) at South Carolina (1-2), Saturday, Noon, ESPN
Auburn needed a little help from the officials to beat unranked Arkansas last week. Even though the Gamecocks are off to a slow start, this still seems like a stiff test for the Tigers, who will play their next two contests on the road. Auburn has won eight in a row in the series with South Carolina, however, these schools have not met since 2014.
Prediction: South Carolina (+3)
Kentucky (1-2) at No. 18 Tennessee (2-1), Saturday, Noon, SEC Network
Rivalry games within the SEC are always a big deal. This one is no different. The Volunteers will be aiming for a third consecutive win over the Wildcats. This is the first time 2007, however, that Tennessee is ranked for the matchup. While the Vols must bounce back from their loss to Georgia, Kentucky will try to make it two in a row after beating Mississippi State.
Prediction: Tennessee (-6)
Louisville (1-3) at No. 4 Notre Dame (3-0), Saturday, 2:30 p.m., NBC
Life in the ACC has been good thus far for the Irish, although allowing 26 points to 1-3 Florida State last weekend was somewhat suspect. Louisville has the potential to put plenty of points on the board, but it has also given up at least 46 in two of its last three contests. Irish running back Kyren Williams (359 rushing yards, 114 receiving yards) is certainly somebody to watch.
Prediction: Notre Dame (-17)
No. 11 Texas A,amp;M (2-1) at Mississippi State (1-2), Saturday, 4 p.m., ESPN
Beating Florida last week was a major moment for the A,amp;M program under Jimbo Fisher. It was also a special moment for quarterback Kellen Mond, who threw for 338 yards with three touchdowns in that contest. Now, we’ll see if the Aggies can avoid a letdown. Mississippi State seems like a team in disarray, at least that’s what coach Mike Leach seems to imply after his squad has totaled 16 points after winning 44-34 at LSU.
Prediction: Texas A,amp;M (-5)
No. 5 North Carolina (3-0) at Florida State (1-3), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC
That’s right, the Tar Heels are a top-five team. That said, North Carolina’s last two wins over Boston College and then-No. 19 Virginia Tech were decided by a combined 15 points. The Tar Heels are also looking for a third consecutive win over Florida State; these schools last played in 2016. The Seminoles’ only 2020 victory came over FCS program Jacksonville State, and they allowed 26 points in that contest.
Prediction: Florida State (+13 1/2)
No. 3 Georgia (3-0) at No. 2 Alabama (3-0), Saturday, 8 p.m., CBS
The marquee game of the week is still on at the moment even though Alabama coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19. It’s obviously the most high-profile case in college football, but the hope is still to play. The Crimson Tide have won the last five meetings and have scored at least 32 points in all but one of those contests.
Prediction: Alabama (-4)
Boston College (3-1) at No. 23 Virginia Tech (2-1), Saturday, 8 p.m., ACC Network
This is a matchup of a couple teams sitting at 2-1 in ACC play. The Hokies remained in the Top 25 despite being outlasted 56-45 at then-No. 8 North Carolina last weekend. Virginia Tech has averaged 42.7 points but is giving up 37.0 per contest. BC, meanwhile, is looking to build on a 31-30 win over Pitt. The Eagles’ lone 2020 loss also came to North Carolina.
Prediction: Virginia Tech (-11 1/2)
Kansas (0-3) at West Virginia (2-1), Saturday, Noon, Fox
This is the only game on the Big 12 docket after Oklahoma State-Baylor was canceled due to more COVID-19 issues. West Virginia will be trying to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Mountaineers’ Leddie Brown (320 rushing yards, five total TDs) might be the most underrated running back in the Big 12. Kansas, meanwhile, has allowed an average of 44.0 points over three games.
Prediction: West Virginia (-22 1/2)
Army (4-1) at UT San Antonio (3-2), Saturday, 1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Army is one win away from matching its entire victory total from last season. While the Black Knights eye a season-high third straight win, they’ll need to play better after struggling to a 14-9 win over The Citadel from the FCS last week. UTSA, on the other hand, is looking to avoid a third straight defeat. However, the Roadrunners happen to boast the FBS leader in rushing yards in Sincere McCormick (569 yards, four TDs).
Prediction: Army (-7 1/2)
Duke (1-4) at North Carolina State (3-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3
While Duke is looking to build on its first victory of the season, 38-24 at Syracuse from last weekend, North Carolina State aims to make it three wins in a row. The Wolfpack, averaging 34.3 points, could very well find themselves amid the Top 25 next week with another victory. N.C. State running backs Ricky Person Jr. and Zonovan Knight have combined for 571 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Prediction: N.C. State (-4 1/2)
Mississippi (1-2) at Arkansas (1-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network
This has the potential to be a fun game in the SEC. Arkansas, which already beat Mississippi’s other SEC team, must move on from being hosed by the officials in last weekend’s 30-28 loss at then-No. 13 Auburn. Ole Miss, meanwhile, needs to find a quick way to stop somebody. We know the Rebels can score, but Florida, Kentucky and Alabama have dropped 155 points on the Rebels this season.
Prediction: Arkansas (+1 1/2)
UCF (2-1) at Memphis (1-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ABC
When the season started, this was expected to be one of the big matchups in the AAC, and it still is. However, neither of these conference powers is ranked at the moment. In Memphis’ defense, COVID-19 has allowed it to play just two games, and it couldn’t pull out a win at SMU in its most recent contest on Oct. 3. UCF, on the other hand, needs to bounce back following a 34-26 home loss to Tulsa that dropped the Knights out of the Top 25. UCF has allowed 62 points in its last two contests.
Prediction: Memphis (+3 1/2)
Virginia (1-2) at Wake Forest (1-2), Saturday, 4 p.m., ACC Network
It’s quite early in its season, but Virginia has been somewhat of a disappointment. Now, fans knew it would be a challenge to duplicate last year’s success, and the Cavaliers’ two losses have been to Clemson and a solid N.C. State squad. Wake, however, knew 2020 was going to be a challenge. The Demon Deacons’ only win has come over FCS program Campbell — 66-14 — last week. That gives this contest a certain amount of intrigue.
Prediction: Virginia (-2)
Marshall (3-0) at Louisiana Tech (3-1), Saturday, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network
It’s a matchup of two division leaders in Conference USA. The Thundering Herd are looking to separate themselves from the rest of the league, and might be able to do so with another strong defensive performance. Marshall has allowed just 21 points in three games. Louisiana Tech, meanwhile, had to battle to knock off UTEP last week. Marshall has won both previous games in this series.
Prediction: Marshall (-13 1/2)
