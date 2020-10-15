Home Entertainment Claudia Jordan: Donald Trump Tried To Kiss Me – Twice!!

Former Apprentice star Claudia Jordan has claimed that President Donald Trump tried to kiss her twice during her stint on the show.

“Oh, before I got ‘Apprentice’, we were just like the year or the year leading up to the show. He was trying it a little bit, you know, he would kind of do it … He tried to kiss me one time, twice,” she said on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast.

Here’s a clip:

“And I had to remind him that he was married. That was like, ‘You are not putting that tongue in my mouth. This is not going to happen. Absolutely not.’“

