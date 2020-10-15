Cincinnati-Tulsa postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

The American Athletic Conference announced on Thursday that Saturday’s scheduled game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-1) has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent quarantines within the Cincinnati program.

Cincinnati added that the game has been moved to Dec. 5.

“We are disappointed we will be unable to play Tulsa Saturday,” Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said in a prepared statement. “We knew this season was going to require a lot of patience and flexibility and disruptions were likely to happen. The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff is always our primary focus and we appreciated the outstanding work and continued dedicated of our medical staff throughout the pandemic.”

Tulsa athletic director Rick Dickson added:

“I’m disappointed, first, for our football student-athletes and coaches, and obviously for our staff who has prepared so diligently, our campus and the City of Tulsa. This TU Homecoming game was a great opportunity to showcase our football program, the community and the American Athletic Conference against the nation’s No. 8 team. As the university, the conference and the NCAA have said throughout this pandemic, the health and safety of our student-athletes are at the forefront of all decisions.”

Tulsa has competed only one other time since losing to Oklahoma State on Sept. 19, as a Sept. 26 contest against Arkansas State was called off because of coronavirus-related issues. The Golden Hurricane next play South Florida on Oct. 23.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, is scheduled to take on SMU on Oct. 24.

Previously this week, the Southeastern Conference postponed Florida-LSU and Vanderbilt-Missouri games because of positive coronavirus tests and ensuing quarantines of student-athletes.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and university athletic director Greg Byrne announced on Wednesday that both have tested positive for the virus and are isolating.