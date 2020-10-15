China accuses U.S. of trying to destabilise Tibet By

BEIJING () – China on Thursday accused the United States of seeking to destabilise Tibet by naming a coordinator for issues there.
Washington should stop interfering in China’s internal affairs on the pretext of seeking to destabilise the region, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press briefing.
The Trump administration on Wednesday appointed a senior U.S. human rights official as special coordinator for Tibetan issues.
