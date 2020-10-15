Home Business China accuses U.S. of trying to destabilise Tibet By

China accuses U.S. of trying to destabilise Tibet

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


BEIJING () – China on Thursday accused the United States of seeking to destabilise Tibet by naming a coordinator for issues there.

Washington should stop interfering in China’s internal affairs on the pretext of seeking to destabilise the region, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press briefing.

The Trump administration on Wednesday appointed a senior U.S. human rights official as special coordinator for Tibetan issues.

