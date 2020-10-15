Check Out Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci’s Instagram Stories That Spark Reconciliation Rumors

Instagram

People are convinced that the daughter of Lil Wayne and the ‘Key to the Streets’ rapper are back together after they give a shout-out to the same personal chef.

Reginae Carter has once again sparked speculation that she’s back together with YFN Lucci despite having sworn off dating a rapper. The daughter of Lil Wayne and the rapper inadvertently got people convinced that they may be an item again after showing a connection with their Instagram Story posts.

On Tuesday night, October 13, Reginae shared videos of some delicious-looking meals and credited @chefdee305 for the mouth-drooling foods. Suspiciously, YFN Lucci also shared a snap that showed him with the same personal chef on the same day.

Fans immediately felt that it was no coincidence that the two exes used the same chef on the same day. Convinced that they were together, one person commented on the posts, “Cuz they was together duh! Lol look at the countertops!”

“When you talk bad about him online but y’all eating good together & lay in the same bed,” another commented on the rumored reunited pair. Someone else said he/she’s “disappointed but not surprised.” Not approving of Reginae’s possible rekindled romance with YFN Lucci, another remarked, “Girl he not even cute.”

Some others, however, think that there’s nothing romantic going on between the two despite their shared taste in food. “They both was hungry period stop tryna link my sis with the cucumber man,” one told the speculators.

This is not the first time Reginae and YFN Lucci were rumored to be back together. Back in July, people speculated they might be giving their relationship another try after the rapper shared an Instagram post that many fans assumed was taken at Reginae’s house.

In the said post, the “Everyday We Lit” spitter could be seen smoking in what seems to be a kitchen which had a white cabinet, which was was identical with the furniture in Reginae’s kitchen as featured in some of her posts.

The 21-year-old Instagram model also showed her support for her ex-boyfriend earlier in the same month as she filmed a TikTok video in which she showed some seductive moves to the Atlanta-born artist’s song. Lucci later reposted the clip on his Instagram Stories and captioned it simply with a face with tears of joy emoji.