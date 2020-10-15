Chaka Khan on Ariana Grande: ‘F**k Her’

Instagram

Some people blame booze for the Queen of Funk’s foul-mouthed interview, while others are not surprised at her response when asked whether she would like to have a duet with the ‘7 Rings’ singer.

Being a music legend that she is today, Chaka Khan may feel privileged to say anything that comes up in her mind about another artist. That’s shown when she sat down with Luenell for VladTV, during which she was asked whether she’s interested to have a collaboration with Ariana Grande.

During the sit-down, the Queen of Funk, whose career has spanned for almost five decades, was asked if there were any artists that she’d like to work with. Chaka couldn’t come up with any names, so Luenell mentioned Ariana.

Much to the interviewer’s surprise, Chaka responded to the suggestion with, “F**k her.” Clarifying that she meant no offense, the 67-year-old quickly added, “She’s alright. She’s good on her own. She don’t need-plus.”

Chaka made it clear that she doesn’t “wanna sing with another woman. I ain’t got nothing to say with a woman. You say it by yourself. We ain’t gonna talk about no man. We not gon’ do none of that stuff. It’s not happening.”

Luenell joked that only a “boss b***h” can say things like that, and Chaka agreed. “And I could do it. I’m not gon’ do no song with no heffa,” so she claimed.

Not surprised by Chaka’s comment on Ariana, one person reacted to the interview, “When u get to a certain age when u just don’t care what comes out ya mouth anymore.” Another echoed the sentiment, “Them old heads really are loose cannons at the mouth butttttt who gon check aunty ??? Y’all be hush up!”

“She don’t mean no personal offense. She just old & grumpy. That’s how old people be,” a third person claimed, some others think that Chaka was drunk when saying that. “y’all know Chaka be drunk ns**t. pay it lol,” one laughed it off, and another added, “She high asf off something.”

That didn’t stop several Ariana fans from blasting Chaka, though, with one saying, “Grown and hating for what.” Another remarked, “Nah she sounds like a hater.” An unimpressed user additionally wrote, “Her personality is nothing of what I thought. I liked her better when she didn’t speak smh.”

Interestingly, Chaka has previously collaborated with Ariana on “Nobody”, which was featured in 2019’s movie “Charlie’s Angels“.