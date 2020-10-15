Chaka Khan On Ariana Grande: F*ck Her, She’s Alright!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Chaka Khan sat down with Luenell from Vlad TV, where she was asked about collaborating with younger artists — but she had a few surprising words when she was asked about the possibility of working with pop singer, Ariana Grande.

“F*ck her, she’s alright,” Khan said. “She’s good on her own. She don’t need — plus, I don’t wanna sing with another woman. I ain’t got nothing to say, OK, with a woman. You say it by yourself. We ain’t gonna talk about no man. We not gonna do none of that stuff. It’s not happening.”

