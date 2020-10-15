CBI states they haven’t concluded Sushant Singh Rajput’s investigation yet

The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case of the late Sushant Singh Rajput a couple of months back. The probe agency shifted gears in the investigation that has been slowly moving till then. The case has been surrounded with conspiracy theories and false allegations since day one and therefore it was a tough task for any probe agency to take on the task to solve it. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020 and four months post that, we still don’t have a clear answer on what exactly happened to the actor. In such a situation there were reports recently that the CBI has almost completed the investigation and ruled out any involvement of foul play.

But today, they released an official statement about the same, which read, “Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. There are certain speculative reports in media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous.” Keep watching this space for more updates on the same.