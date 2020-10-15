CBI completes probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and rules out any foul play

A lot of proverbial water has flown under the bridge as far as Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, is concerned. The actor was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai by the local police and a case of death by suicide was registered. Following this, there was an outrage on social media as several parties told their narratives, accusing his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and many others from the film fraternity for abetment of suicide. Sushant’s father even accused Rhea of murdering his son and of money laundering.

The Mumbai police was accused of shielding the culprits. So much that the Supreme Court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI) for an impartial inquiry. After the CBI took over, the case started unravelling new narratives of drug use and money laundering. After interrogating several people associated with Sushant and his career, the CBI has now ruled out any foul play in his death, subsequently confirming that he died by suicide. The Enforcement Direcorate also ruled out any money laundering that involved Rhea or her family. The only major discovery made was by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). That Sushant consumed drugs. And Rhea and her brother Showik procured it for him. Rhea and Showik were arrested last month regarding this. Rhea is now out on bail while Showbik is still in prison

So the probe has reached its completion. And a source close to the officials leading the case at CBI confirmed that there is no foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. They will submit their closure report to the court soon. After that, the court will decide the action to be taken in the case.