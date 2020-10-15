Carlos Correa called his shot before walk-off HR in Game 5

Correa crushed the ball and was celebrating going around the bases.

The 26-year-old said in a postgame interview with TBS’ Lauren Shehadi that he called his shot.

“I told (Jose) Altuve I was going to end it,” Correa said. “And I told Ryan (Pressly) in the dugout I was going to end it. So to be able to do it is a whole different story. I was hyped.”

Correa didn’t even take off running after his home run. Why? “As soon as I hit it, I knew it was gone,” he said.

Tampa Bay won the first three games of the series. But Houston battled back with a victory in Game 4 to avoid the sweep, getting help from a good managerial decision. On Thursday, Correa was the hero in the ninth. Game 6 will be on Friday. Houston still needs to win two more games in a row to advance to the World Series.