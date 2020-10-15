Cardi B’s Team Denies Song w/ Nicki Minaj

The internet was ablaze after a rumor spread that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj may have squashed their beef and were putting out a song together — but according to a source, this is false.

Somebody from Cardi’s camp talked to TheJasmineBRAND and denied that a single from the ladies was underway.

“This is false”. The source then adds, “There’s no beef, but there’s also no song either.”

HotNewHipHop wrote that Cardi has a single called “Lavish,” and that a snippet of the song exists on the internet and briefly had a page on Genius. The Genius page has since been removed.

