Cardi B’s Team Denies Song w/ Nicki Minaj

The internet was ablaze after a rumor spread that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj may have squashed their beef and were putting out a song together — but according to a source, this is false.

Somebody from Cardi’s camp talked to TheJasmineBRAND and denied that a single from the ladies was underway.

“This is false”. The source then adds, “There’s no beef, but there’s also no song either.”

HotNewHipHop wrote that Cardi has a single called “Lavish,” and that a snippet of the song exists on the internet and briefly had a page on Genius. The Genius page has since been removed.

Cardi B recently sat down for an interview with Apple Music, where she gave props to Nicki.

“When I was six, seven, eight, there was a lot different female rappers,” she said. “And then there was a time that there was no female rappers at all. I have to keep replaying songs from the early 2000s. I have to keep replaying it, replaying it, replaying it because for a while there wasn’t no female rapper. And then there was one female rapper that dominated for a very long time. You know what I’m saying? And she did pretty good. She’s been still dominating.”