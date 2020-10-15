Cardi B Gives Update On Her Relationship With Offset

“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend.”
You don’t have to tell Cardi B that it’s hard to stay away from the person you love. Weeks after filing for divorce from her husband, Offset, Cardi was seen kissing her estranged hubby at her 28th birthday celebration in Las Vegas — and that’s not all.
She also accepted a brand new Rolls-Royce from the rapper.
Although fans were confused about the former couple’s relationship status, the “WAP” rapper cleared it all up when she took to Instagram Live to talk about her personal life.
“I’m just a crazy bitch. One day, I’m happy and the next day I’m [like], ‘I’m gonna teach ya ass motherfuckin’, I ain’t playin’ with you. You’re gonna see,'” she told her fans on social media. “And then it’s like, I don’t know, I just start missing…”
“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend,” she continued. “You know what I’m saying? It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no dick. And it’s just like, I don’t know.”
The couple — who share their two-year-old daughter, Kulture — seem to be having a hard time calling it quits. The Migos rapper called Cardi his “girl” in a video he posted on Instagram and he also said he misses “Mrs. WAP” when a fan told him he looked “stressed out.”
Not to mention, he also got Cardi the cutest birthday present ever, and we’re not talking about the Rolls Royce he gave her. The dad of one gifted his lover a bright pink billboard on behalf of their daughter.
After Cardi saw it, she posted a video of it on Instagram and captioned it, “Thank you sir. I love it.”
Although this couple has gone through their fair share of ups and downs, it looks like they’ll always have love for each other ❤️
