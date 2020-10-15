Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Collaboration Reports Debunked

Instagram



It’s heartbreaking news for those who are looking forward to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj‘s rumored collaboration. After reports of their collaboration emerged online this week, someone who claimed to be close with the “Bodak Yellow” raptress has revealed that the speculations are everything but truth.

The so-called source tells TheJasmineBrand, “This is false.” The source, however, claims that it’s not because the two musicians are feuding with each other. “There’s no beef, but there’s also no song either,” the informant explains.

Speculations that a collaborative song from the former enemies, who previously joined forces for “MotoSports”, is coming first started after a possible snippet of the said joint song was leaked on the Internet earlier this month. Titled “Lavish”, the song is allegedly produced by Mike WiLL Made It. The 7-second snippet simply found Nicki and Cardi shouting out their signature lines without going into the female emcee’s respective verses.

Fans also believed that Cardi teased the rumored collaboration when she was feuding with both her own fanbase and Nicki’s, who were infamous for taking a jab at each other. “Since ya mad ..imma give ya something mad to be about …..This next single and coll- ….Gonna have ya sick ….since ya here,” the “WAP” hitmaker wrote on Twitter.

People later speculated that she was talking about “Lavish”. “Is it Lavish?! Because I REALLY NEED A CARDI AND NICKI Collab!” one person said. “Like sis I know you guys are living your best life and y’all just doing your shit and Nicki doing her shit. But imma barb and a bardi…..AND I NEED A BARBARDI COLLAB NEOW throw some MEGAN IN DAT TOO.”

Further adding fuel to the rumors, the song has been listed on Genius before being removed from the music site. However, it was said that a fan of one of the artists uploaded a fake song title to Genius.