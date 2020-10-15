Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it received notification on October 14, 2020, from BlackRock, Inc., which is a “significant shareholder” of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has slightly decreased its interest in the Company and on October 13, 2020 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company. A copy of the notification is below.

TR-1:Standardform for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attachedii: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2.Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3.Detailsof person subject to the

notificationobligationiv Name BlackRock, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the thresholdwascrossed orreachedvi: 13/10/2020 6.Date on which issuer notified(DD/MM/YYYY): 14/10/2020 7. Total positionsof person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights

attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights

through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B) Total number of

voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.80% 0.64% 5.45% 12,118,823 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.00% 0.40% 5.40%

8. Notified detailsof theresulting situationonthe date on which the threshold was crossed orreachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of votingrightsix % ofvoting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) JE00BF0XVB15 582,346 4.80% SUBTOTAL8.A 582,346 4.80% B1:

Financial Instrumentsaccording to Art. 13(1)(a)of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial

instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

ConversionPeriodxi Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting

rights Securities Lending 45,500 0.37% SUBTOTAL8.B1 45,500 0.37% B 2: Financial Instrumentswith similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b)of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial

instrument Expiration datex Exercise/

Conversion Period

xi Physical or cashsettlementxii Number of voting

rights % of voting

rights CFD Cash 32,901 0.27% SUBTOTAL8.B.2 32,901 0.27%

9.Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the applicable box with an “X”) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting rights if

it equals or is higher

than the notifiable threshold % ofvoting rights

throughfinancial instruments

if it equals or is higher

than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals

or is higher than the notifiable threshold See Attachment 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additionalinformationxvi BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. Date of completion 14 October, 2020

Section 9 Attachment

Namexv % of voting rights

if it equals or is higher

than the notifiable threshold % ofvoting rights through

financial instruments if it

equals or is higher

than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it

equals or is higher

than the notifiable threshold BlackRock, Inc. Trident Merger, LLC BlackRock Investment Management, LLC BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. BlackRock Advisors, LLC BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Fund Advisors BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock HK Holdco Limited BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l. BlackRock Japan Holdings GK BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Canada Holdings LP BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

