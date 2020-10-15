Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it received notification on October 14, 2020, from BlackRock, Inc., which is a “significant shareholder” of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has slightly decreased its interest in the Company and on October 13, 2020 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company. A copy of the notification is below.

TR-1:Standardform for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attachedii:		Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuerX
2.Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3.Detailsof person subject to the
notificationobligationiv
NameBlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the thresholdwascrossed orreachedvi:13/10/2020
6.Date on which issuer notified(DD/MM/YYYY):14/10/2020
7. Total positionsof person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
attached to shares (total of 8. A)		% of voting rights
through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in %
(8.A + 8.B)		Total number of
voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.80%0.64%5.45%12,118,823
Position of previous notification (if applicable)5.00%0.40%5.40%
8. Notified detailsof theresulting situationonthe date on which the threshold was crossed orreachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of votingrightsix% ofvoting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15582,3464.80%
SUBTOTAL8.A582,3464.80%
B1:
Financial Instrumentsaccording to Art. 13(1)(a)of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
datex		Exercise/
ConversionPeriodxi		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting
rights
Securities Lending45,5000.37%
SUBTOTAL8.B145,5000.37%
B 2: Financial Instrumentswith similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b)of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration datexExercise/
Conversion Period
xi		Physical or cashsettlementxiiNumber of voting
rights		% of voting
rights
CFDCash32,9010.27%
SUBTOTAL8.B.232,9010.27%
9.Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)X
Namexv% of voting rights if
it equals or is higher
than the notifiable threshold		% ofvoting rights
throughfinancial instruments
if it equals or is higher
than the notifiable threshold		Total of both if it equals
or is higher than the notifiable threshold
See Attachment
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additionalinformationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

Place of completion12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion14 October, 2020

Section 9 Attachment

Namexv% of voting rights
if it equals or is higher
than the notifiable threshold		% ofvoting rights through
financial instruments if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable threshold		Total of both if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Fund Advisors
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall		Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford		Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray  

3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham

Tel: +44 207 138 3204

Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

