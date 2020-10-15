Brookfield Asset Management reduced stake in GrafTech International Ltd. By .com

© . Brookfield Asset Management reduced stake in GrafTech International Ltd.
On the 13th of October, Brookfield Asset Management sold 411 thousand GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:) shares for $3 million at an average price of $7.30 per share.
Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. are up 2.50% since the transaction.
Brookfield Asset Management’s holding in GrafTech International Ltd. decreased to about 172 million shares with the transaction.
