Brodie Grundy, Collingwood recruiter Matt Rendell

Former Collingwood recruiter Matt Rendell has urged the club to consider trading star ruckman Brodie Grundy in the hopes of signing GWS Giants star Jeremy Cameron.

Collingwood’s forward line managed just five goals in a humiliating 68-point semi-final beating at the hands of Geelong last weekend, and Rendell said the club needed to do what was necessary to nab Cameron.

While Cameron has been linked with a move to the Cats, Rendell believes that the Magpies could give themselves a chance by parting ways with their $7 million dollar man Grundy.

I’ve got a little bit of a plan and I say it with a heavy heart, but I would be trading Brodie Grundy to Sydney if I could,” he told SEN Breakfast on Wednesday.

Rendell believes the Magpies should consider trading Grundy despite his long-term contract extension (Getty)

“It’s a good fit for the Swans, they need a ruckman badly. I know what you’re thinking, who is (Collingwood) going to play in the ruck, but I’d play Darcy Moore in the ruck.

“He will win a Brownlow if he plays in the ruck and changing with Mason Cox forward.

“But if they get Jeremy Cameron, I’d be sending Cox to the Western Bulldogs, they’re desperate for a key forward and a ruckman, he can ruck with Tim English.

“I would be playing Moore in the ruck and changing him with Cox if the Jeremy Cameron stuff doesn’t pay off. I know that’s a big call, but I think that’s how you get the deal done and how you get money in your cap.”

Rendell believes GWS Giants star Jeremy Cameron is the answer to Collingwood’s forward problems (Getty)

Rendell’s call comes despite Grundy signing a seven-year deal to remain a Magpie for life at the end of last season after two consecutive All-Australian seasons.

While the 26-year-old has committed himself to Collingwood, Rendell indicated that the South Australian native would be open to a move interstate.

“He loves his study, he’s not a footy-head. I reckon Sydney would suit his lifestyle and they’re desperate for a ruckman,” he said.

“They can give up pick four. I think Brodie might be interested in it and I reckon Collingwood would be interested in it, as long as they knew they could get Cameron with that cap space.”