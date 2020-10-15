Brisbane woman expecting call from lottery discovers she’s won entire $40 million Powerball jackpot

A Queensland woman says she was waiting by the phone expecting to be told she’d won the lottery when she answered a call saying she had scooped the $40 million Powerball jackpot.

The Brisbane woman said she’d kept her phone fully charged all day after waking on Thursday morning “with a weird feeling that I was going to win Powerball”.

“I made sure I kept my phone on charge and that I would be ready to answer your phone call,” she told lottery officials.

A Powerball lottery ticket. (Supplied)

She broke down in tears during the phone call.

“My heart is about to beat through my chest,” she said.

“You have no idea what this means to me.

“I am feeling so breathless. I think I might faint or throw up.

The woman is from the suburb of Taringa but asked to remain anonymous.

She purchased her winning PowerHit entry online and scooped the entire division one prize of $40 million.

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1274 were 27, 7, 31, 32, 2, 9 and 15. The Powerball number was 7.

The instant millionaire said she felt “so free” and would use her prize to retire from work forever, buy a new home, travel around Australia and help her family and friends.

“It’s been such a tough . This is a huge relief,” she said.

“I am going to get a house and I want to share it with my family.

“I will also help some of my friends that have done so much for me.

“I am going to retire too and then I will spend my travelling around Australia, instead of working.

The woman also won division two 19 times, boosting her total prize money to $40,532,533.90.

She is the tenth Powerball winner this year, who have collectively pocketed more than $400 million in prize money.

In 2019, 14 Powerball division one winners across Australia pocketed more than $541.87 million in prize money.