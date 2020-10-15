Brian Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie: UFC Fight Night date, time, TV, live stream schedule, odds

Two of the top featherweights in the world battle in a high stakes affair on Saturday as No. 2-ranked Brian Ortega takes on No. 4-ranked “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung from “Fight Island” at the Flash Forum in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

For the past year, Ortega and Jung have been trash-talking each other, with the latter saying in February that the former was scared to fight him because Ortega had to bow of their scheduled fight last December with a knee injury. Ortega responded at UFC 248 by slapping Jung’s translater and entertainer Jay Park. Cooler heads have since prevailed, and Ortega apologized to Jay Park for the incident.

Ortega competes for the first time since UFC 231 in December when he came up short, losing to then-featherweight champion Max Holloway by fourth-round TKO to suffer the first defeat of his professional career. The 29-year-old took time off to recover from multiple injuries.

After losing his return bout from a 21-month layoff in an all-time classic against Yair Rodriguez, Jung has reeled off back-to-back stoppage wins over Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar, respectively.

The winner puts himself in prime position to get another crack at featherweight gold, currently by Alexander Volkanovski. This fight has all the makings to be the “Fight of the Year” if Ortega and Jung bring their all-action styles inside the Octagon.

Here is everything you need to know about UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie.

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Jung takes place Saturday night, Oct. 17. Prelims get underway at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Jung TV, live stream info

In the United States, the prelims and main card are on ESPN+.

In the United States, the prelims and main card are on ESPN+.

In Canada, the prelims and main card are on TSN5.

Where is UFC Fight Night?

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Jung will take place at “Fight Island” from the Flash Forum in Yas lsland, Abu Dhabi. Ortega and Jung will be fighting there for the first time.

Ortega vs. Jung odds

According to BetMGM on Wednesday, the fight has “The Korean Zombie” installed as a sizable favorite. Jung comes in at -193, meaning that you would need to bet $193 to win $100. Meanwhile, Ortega is listed at +160, indicating that a $100 bet could net $160 if the resident of California exits the Octagon with a victory.

Brian Ortega record, bio

Name: Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega Nationality: American

American Born: Feb. 21, 1991

Feb. 21, 1991 Height: 5-8

5-8 Reach: 69 inches

69 inches Total fights: 16

16 Record: 14-1, one no-contest

Chan Sung Jung record, bio

Name: Chan Sung Jung

Chan Sung Jung Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Born: March 17, 1987

March 17, 1987 Height: 5-7

5-7 Reach: 72 inches

72 inches Total fights: 21

21 Record: 16-5-0

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Jung fight card

Main card

Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung; Featherweight

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jéssica Andrade; Women’s Flyweight

Jimmy Crute vs. Modestas Bukauskas; Light Heavyweight

Thomas Almeida vs. Jonathan Martinez; Featherweight

Preliminary card