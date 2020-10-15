‘Black Monday’ Renewed for Season 3 at Showtime

Black Monday is becoming a long-term investment for Showtime: The Wall Street satire has been renewed for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

The third season will premiere in 2021 and will span 10 episodes, matching the two previous seasons.

Created by David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan (Marry Me), the series follows the employees at Wall Street trading firm the Jammer Group in the year leading up to Oct. 19, 1987, better known as the real-life global stock market crash called Black Monday. Season 2 centered on the aftermath of the crash, with Regina Hall’s Dawn taking the fall for the event and going to jail in the sophomore finale, while Don Cheadle’s Mo reigned supreme as head of the newly minted Mo Co.

In addition to Hall and Cheadle (whose work as Mo has scored two Emmy nods for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series), the Black Monday cast includes Andrew Rannells (Girls), Casey Wilson (Happy Endings), Paul Scheer (The League), Ken Marino (The Other Two), Yassir Lester (Champions) and Horatio Sanz (Saturday Night Live).

Black Monday joins Billions and The Chi, which were recently renewed for Season 6 and Season 4 at Showtime, respectively. On the flip side, the network’s Kirsten Dunst-fronted comedy On Becoming a God in Central Florida had its Season 2 renewal rescinded earlier this month, due to circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Our Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with Black Monday's pickup.