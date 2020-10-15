‘Black Ink Crew’ Ryan Henry Appears To ADMIT To Sleeping w/ Best Friend Baby Mama!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Ryan Henry made headlines this month after his former bestie alleged that Ryan had been sleeping with his baby mama.

Days later, Ryan finally responded after fans urged him to speak on the matter:

“This n*gga making himself look worse? Worse to who? Y’all don’t like me anyway…they say he making himself look worse. Worse to what? Y’all don’t like me anyway. What you mean? You know I’m definitely over with, you know what I’m saying? Y’all don’t even know what’s real behind that story,” he said.

