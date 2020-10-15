‘Black Ink Crew’ Ryan Henry Appears To ADMIT To Sleeping w/ Best Friend Baby Mama!!

Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Ryan Henry made headlines this month after his former bestie alleged that Ryan had been sleeping with his baby mama.

Days later, Ryan finally responded after fans urged him to speak on the matter:

“This n*gga making himself look worse? Worse to who? Y’all don’t like me anyway…they say he making himself look worse. Worse to what? Y’all don’t like me anyway. What you mean? You know I’m definitely over with, you know what I’m saying? Y’all don’t even know what’s real behind that story,” he said.

He continued, “I’m not going to say anything, I’m definitely not going to say anything. You know what I mean? It’s definitely a lot of people that want to say a lot of sh*t. You know what I mean? I take my motherf*cking punches on the chin, I take my punches all the way on the chin. But uh, I ain’t gon say nothing.”

He then turned on his followers: “Somebody said, ‘You not gonna have any friends.’ When the f*ck I ever needed some friends. I got kids, goofy b*tch, I got kids. I don’t need no friends. Y’all want friends and likes and followers.”

Here are the allegations from the friend:

Is this a denial?