Billboard Music Awards 2020: Jonas Brothers, Post Malone win big

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

WINNER: Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album:

WINNER: Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next”

Khalid “Free Spirit”

Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Taylor Swift “Lover”

Top Soundtrack:

“Aladdin”

“Descendants 3”

WINNER: “Frozen II”

“K-12” by Melanie Martinez

“The Dirt” by Mötley Crüe

Top R,amp;B Album:

Beyoncé “Homecoming: The Live Album”

Justin Bieber “Changes”

Chris Brown “Indigo”

WINNER: Khalid “Free Spirit”

Summer Walker “Over It”

Top Rap Album:

DaBaby “Kirk”

Juice WRLD “Death Race For Love”

WINNER: Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”

Young Thug “So Much Fun”

Top Country Album:

Kane Brown “Experiment”

WINNER: Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

Maren Morris “Girl”

Thomas Rhett “Center Point Road”

Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”

Top Rock Album:

The Lumineers “III”

Slipknot “We Are Not Your Kind”

Tame Impala “The Slow Rush”

WINNER: Tool “Fear Inoculum”

Vampire Weekend “Father of the Bride”

Top Latin Album:

WINNER: J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”

Farruko “Gangalee”

Maluma “11:11”

Romeo Santos “Utopía”

Sech “Sueños”

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii “Tim”

The Chainsmokers “World War Joy”

Illenium “Ascend”

WINNER: Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”

Alan Walker “Different World”

Top Christian Album:

Bethel Music “Victory: Recorded Live”

Casting Crowns “Only Jesus”

Hillsong United “People”

Skillet “Victorious”

WINNER: Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Top Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin “Long Live Love”

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers “Goshen”

William McDowell “The Cry: A Live Worship Experience”

Sunday Service Choir “Jesus Is Born”

WINNER: Kanye West “Jesus is King”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song:

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Top Streaming Song:

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca “Ran$om”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Top Selling Song:

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

Top Radio Song:

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

WINNER: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Khalid “Talk”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

WINNER: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

Top R,amp;B Song:

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Doja Cat & Tyga “Juicy”

WINNER: Khalid “Talk”

Lizzo “Good As Hell”

The Weeknd “Heartless”

Top Rap Song:

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca “Ran$om”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Post Malone “Wow.”

Top Country Song:

WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris “The Bones”

Old Dominion “One Man Band”

Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses”

Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay”

WINNER: Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine”

Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”

Top Latin Song:

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin “China”

Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaita”

WINNER: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”

Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny “No Me Conoce”

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA “Otro Trago”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

WINNER: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”

Illenium & Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”

Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love”

Marshmello ft. Chvrches “Here With Me”

Top Christian Song:

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser “Raise A Hallelujah”

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West “Nobody”

Lauren Daigle “Rescue”

WINNER: For King & Country “God Only Knows”

Kanye West “Follow God”

Top Gospel Song:

Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”

Kanye West “Closed on Sunday”

WINNER: Kanye West “Follow God”

Kanye West “On God”

Kanye West “Selah”



