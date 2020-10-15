Billboard Music Awards 2020: Jonas Brothers, Post Malone win big

Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Sunday Service Choir
WINNER: Kanye West
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album:
WINNER: Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next”
Khalid “Free Spirit”
Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Taylor Swift “Lover”
Top Soundtrack:
“Aladdin”
“Descendants 3”
WINNER: “Frozen II”
“K-12” by Melanie Martinez
“The Dirt” by Mötley Crüe
Top R,amp;B Album:
Beyoncé “Homecoming: The Live Album”
Justin Bieber “Changes”
Chris Brown “Indigo”
WINNER: Khalid “Free Spirit”
Summer Walker “Over It”
Top Rap Album:
DaBaby “Kirk”
Juice WRLD “Death Race For Love”
WINNER: Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”
Young Thug “So Much Fun”
Top Country Album:
Kane Brown “Experiment”
WINNER: Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”
Maren Morris “Girl”
Thomas Rhett “Center Point Road”
Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”
Top Rock Album:
The Lumineers “III”
Slipknot “We Are Not Your Kind”
Tame Impala “The Slow Rush”
WINNER: Tool “Fear Inoculum”
Vampire Weekend “Father of the Bride”
Top Latin Album:
WINNER: J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”
Farruko “Gangalee”
Maluma “11:11”
Romeo Santos “Utopía”
Sech “Sueños”
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Avicii “Tim”
The Chainsmokers “World War Joy”
Illenium “Ascend”
WINNER: Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”
Alan Walker “Different World”
Top Christian Album:
Bethel Music “Victory: Recorded Live”
Casting Crowns “Only Jesus”
Hillsong United “People”
Skillet “Victorious”
WINNER: Kanye West “Jesus is King”
Top Gospel Album
Kirk Franklin “Long Live Love”
Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers “Goshen”
William McDowell “The Cry: A Live Worship Experience”
Sunday Service Choir “Jesus Is Born”
WINNER: Kanye West “Jesus is King”
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song:
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
Top Streaming Song:
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca “Ran$om”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Top Selling Song:
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Blake Shelton “God’s Country”
Top Radio Song:
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
WINNER: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”
Khalid “Talk”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
WINNER: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”
Top R,amp;B Song:
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Doja Cat & Tyga “Juicy”
WINNER: Khalid “Talk”
Lizzo “Good As Hell”
The Weeknd “Heartless”
Top Rap Song:
WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca “Ran$om”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Post Malone “Wow.”
Top Country Song:
WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris “The Bones”
Old Dominion “One Man Band”
Blake Shelton “God’s Country”
Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses”
Top Rock Song:
Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”
Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay”
WINNER: Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine”
Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”
Top Latin Song:
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin “China”
Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaita”
WINNER: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”
Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny “No Me Conoce”
Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA “Otro Trago”
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
WINNER: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”
Illenium & Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”
Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love”
Marshmello ft. Chvrches “Here With Me”
Top Christian Song:
Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser “Raise A Hallelujah”
Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West “Nobody”
Lauren Daigle “Rescue”
WINNER: For King & Country “God Only Knows”
Kanye West “Follow God”
Top Gospel Song:
Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”
Kanye West “Closed on Sunday”
WINNER: Kanye West “Follow God”
Kanye West “On God”
Kanye West “Selah”