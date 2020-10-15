‘Big Brother’ All-Stars Recap: [Spoiler] Evicted in Season 22, Week 10

RELATED STORIES

For the second week in a row, Christmas Abbott got a giant lump o’ coal in her Big Brother All-Stars stocking.

After sitting on the block next to No. 1 ally Tyler last week, Christmas was then nominated against new No. 1 ally Memphis this time around, despite her best efforts to get Head of Household Nicole to backdoor Cody. (Little does Christmas know, Nicole seems prepared to lose that $500,000 to Cody if it’s the last thing she does as a Big Brother houseguest.)

But despite Nicole’s insistence that Christmas should stay and Memphis should go this week, Cody and Enzo — the only two houseguests casting votes to evict — have seemed quite tempted to send Christmas to the jury house instead. What decision did The Root ultimately make on Thursday? Read on for the highlights of the episode:

THE STRATEGY | Christmas and Memphis’ potential exits from the house are so equally appealing to Cody and Enzo that at one point, Enzo suggests “it doesn’t really matter” who they send to the jury this time. (“Yes, it does!” Cody counters.) Memphis reveals to Cody that Christmas tried to get him backdoored… but Cody also secretly knows that Memphis tried to get in on Operation Backdoor Cody, as well, so none of this intel makes much of a difference to him.

But after much debate about who to evict, Enzo has an intriguing idea: Why not split the vote and force Nicole to break a tie, thus getting the blood of Memphis’ eviction on her hands instead of theirs? “This could get very interesting,” Cody says in the Diary Room, teasing us with the idea that something could actually be interesting this season.

Meanwhile, at the jury house, Tyler joins the rest of the group and reveals how his BB game ended at Cody’s hand. He also gets a chance to clear the air with Da’Vonne about his eventually rescinded offer to get himself evicted and protect Da’Vonne and Bayleigh. Through tears, Tyler explains that his support of the Black Lives Matter movement was always legitimate and never strategic, and Da’Vonne forgives him for the way things unfolded. But then the jurors get sweet video messages from their loved ones back home, and now we’re all sobbing.

THE EVICTION | Despite Enzo’s idea to split the vote, things do not get very interesting, after all: Both Cody and Enzo vote to evict Memphis, and though he doesn’t look all that surprised to hear the news, he still warns his fellow houseguests, “Good luck. You’re going to need it.” on his way out the door. (He also says something that gets bleeped by CBS, leaving us forever curious.)

In his interview with Julie Chen Moonves, Memphis admits he was “definitely” blindsided by his eviction, though he seems to understand that he was perceived as a big threat in competitions. That said, when Julie asks if Cody and Enzo made the right decision to boot him, he reveals, “I think I would have taken both of them to Final Three, so, no.” Cody, at least, does his best to smooth things over with Memphis in his goodbye message, revealing that he’s been working with Enzo since the beginning and knew that Memphis had formed two versions of the Wise Guys alliance.

THE HOH COMPETITION | As you might have suspected when two-thirds of the episode went by before the eviction took place, the Head of Household competition isn’t happening live this week — but we still get a small teaser in the form of Kaysar, who tells the houseguests via video message that they’ll be playing a competition he mastered back in Season 6. It’s called Knight Moves, which, if I’m remembering correctly, asks the players to become human chess pieces and move in L shapes across the board like a knight would. Players are eliminated when they can’t make any more moves, until one person is left standing.

The All-Stars won’t play that game until later Thursday night, but they seem completely baffled by Kaysar’s teaser in the meantime. “How do you play that game?” Enzo asks. “Knight Moves?” (I am not confident Enzo will win this particular HOH.)

OK, your turn! How do you feel about Memphis’ eviction? And with less than two weeks left in the season, which All-Star do you want to see win the whole thing? Tell us below!