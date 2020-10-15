Best Samsung Galaxy A51 Cases 2020

Best

Samsung Galaxy A51 Cases

Android Central

2020

The Galaxy A51 makes a great case for being one of best cheap Android phones on the market, so you’ll want to make sure you get the best Galaxy A51 cases. With a sleek and overhauled design, to go along with one of the best displays on a budget-friendly smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is sure to turn a few heads. But you’ll still want to make sure you keep that design looking great for the years to come, so check out some of our favorites case options.



Staff Pick

Not many folks want a big and bulky case to put their new phone into. The Spigen Liquid Air Armor solves this by offering a form-fitted solution. And the anti-slip surface will help prevent fingerprints while adding comfort and grip. $11 at Amazon Sometimes, you need a case that is both fashionable and functional. The 32nd Classic Leather Wallet falls under both categories with a built-in card slot and a pocket for some cash. The case also magnetically closes, so it won’t accidentally open, leaving the display subjected to scratches. $20 at Amazon With the Wallme Waterfall Quicksand Case, you’ll get fantastic drop protection thanks to the TPU material. Wallme also includes a two-pack of HD screen protectors in the box that will work perfectly with your new case. Plus, there’s the added benefit of having the glitter float and move around whenever you’re using your Galaxy A51. $9 at Amazon Otterbox makes some of the most protective cases, and the Defender Series is the epitome of that. The case features three layers of protection, along with a belt-clip holster that you can use as a kickstand. This version doesn’t come with a built-in screen protector, so you’ll need to find a compatible one if need be. $47 at Amazon The Tough Armor from Spigen offers dual layers of protection with a hard polycarbonate outer shell and TPU inner shell. These will keep your Galaxy A51 safe from drops, along with the MIL-STD 810G certification, to offer more shock absorption. This case also features a built-in kickstand if you want to kick back to some Netflix. $17 at Amazon Many cases offer drop protection, but many of those are often rated for just a few feet. The SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro ups the ante with a drop protection rating of up to 20 feet. There’s also a built-in screen protector along with a kickstand on the back. $20 at Amazon

$20 at Walmart What’s the point of getting a gorgeous new phone if you can’t show it off? The Caseology Solid Flex Crystal case allows you to show off the Galaxy A51 while also offering solid protection. All four corners have been reinforced to absorb most of the shock in the event of an accidental drop. $13 at Amazon It’s one thing to have a case that protects your phone from drops, but what about scratches? The IDWAI Liquid Silicone Case offers a non-slip exterior but also sports a soft microfiber lining to provide multiple facets of protection. From $7 at Amazon If the Otterbox Defender is the ultimate in protection, then the Commuter Lite is for those who want something a bit lighter. The case offers a soft inner shell and a hard outer shell but doesn’t include a screen protector. Plus, you’ll get Otterbox’s limited lifetime warranty for as long as you have the Galaxy A51. $21 at Amazon

$20 at Walmart Ringke’s Fusion X is both protective and sleek while offering additional grip with the TPU bumper. You will find raised bezels around the display and camera bump, and Ringke promises that you can still wirelessly charge with the Fusion X. $12 at Amazon

$13 at Walmart If you’re looking for a case that is “barely there” then you can’t go wrong with the Arkour Ultra Thin Cover. The case comes in two different textures to combat fingerprints and offer more grip. The slightly raised edges ensure that your screen won’t get accidental scratches when placed face-down on the table. $12 at Amazon Those looking for an all-in-one solution will love the SURITCH Marble Case. The case provides 360-degrees of protection with its dual-layered design, including a built-in screen protector on the front. If the Gold Marble option isn’t your cup of tea, there are five other color options to choose from. $15 at Amazon

These are the best Galaxy A51 cases you can find

You can’t go wrong with the Spigen Liquid Air Armor, as the case comes from one of the most trusted brands in the business. The combination of Samsung phones and Spigen cases is fantastic, and the Liquid Air Armor offers a great amount of protection in a slim profile. With Spigen’s Air Cushion technology, you’ll get added shock absorption, along with raised bezels around the screen and camera bump.

Those looking for a case that offers more functionality then that’s where the 32nd Classic Series Wallet comes in. There’s a slot on the inside to house a card, and then a pocket to hold any cash or receipts. And with the magnetic closure, you can rest easy knowing your screen and card will be safe.