Bella Hadid Still Single Despite Reports of Dating Jack Nicholson’s Grandson Duke

Gigi Hadid’s sister, who has not been in a relationship since calling it quits with The Weeknd in 2019, is reported to have spent time together with the budding actor since September.

Contrary to recent reports, Bella Hadid is not dating Jack Nicholson‘s grandson. Shortly after words spread like wildfire that she is romancing Duke Nicholson, the sister of Gigi Hadid offered some clarification about the status of her relationship.

On Wednesday, October 14, Bella’s representative informed E! News that the 24-year-old model, who broke up with on-and-off boyfriend The Weeknd, is “single” and “is not in a relationship” with the 21-year-old actor. To Page Six, the rep further noted, “They met once through mutual friends but have not been in touch since.”

First to bring up the possibility of romance between Bella and Duke was Page Six. It reported that the twosome have been spending time together since at least late September. A source additionally suggested that they went on a trip together in celebration of her 24th birthday, but kept him off her social media posts.

In terms of her public romance, Bella split from The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, in August 2019 after dating on and off since 2015. About their final break-up, an insider said, “Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album. They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.”

Despite the breakup, Bella has had a good year as she focused on her self growth. When commemorating her 24th birthday, she shared on Instagram, “kissing and hugging every one of you from my soul to yours. thank you for the birthday love. this year has been overwhelmingly up and down , but all around I feel so grateful to be alive. a year of growth, change, lots of self realizations and manifestations.”

“thank you for being here to watch me grow,” the youngest daughter of Yolanda Hadid continued. “ur support means the world to me and during a very melancholy year, you made me feel a lot less alone .. thank you, and thank you to my mommy for birthing me. you are the goat.”