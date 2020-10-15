Kieren McCarthy / The Register:
Barnes and Noble confirms it was hacked, says some users’ personal information may have been stolen; some customers were unable to download purchased e-books — Nook, line and sinker: Servers restored from backups, punters unable to download purchased e-books
Barnes and Noble confirms it was hacked, says some users' personal information may have been stolen; some customers were unable to download purchased e-books (Kieren McCarthy/The Register)
Kieren McCarthy / The Register: