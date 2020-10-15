Balto, whose AI for call centers listens to conversations and prompts agents on what to say next, raises $10M Series A, bringing its total raised to $14M+ (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:

Balto, whose AI for call centers listens to conversations and prompts agents on what to say next, raises $10M Series A, bringing its total raised to $14M+  —  Balto, a startup developing a conversational AI platform for call centers, today closed a $10 million funding round.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR